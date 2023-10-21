FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,080,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

