FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Shares of BAC opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

