FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of C$36.11 million during the quarter.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.