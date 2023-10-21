FY2023 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reduced by Zacks Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.39. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

OC opened at $122.94 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

