FY2023 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut by KeyCorp

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. PayPal has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

