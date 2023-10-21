FY2023 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Boosted by Zacks Research

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

