FY2023 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.97 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

