FY2023 EPS Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Cut by National Bank Financial

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$29.41 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$25.20 and a 52 week high of C$30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. TMX Group had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$297.99 million.

TMX Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.