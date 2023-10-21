FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Applied Digital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $498.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 271,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 234.3% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

