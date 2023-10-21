FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.15.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$37.64 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

