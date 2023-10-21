FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

