FY2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Raised by National Bank Financial

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.47.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.00 and a 12-month high of C$24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of C$18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

