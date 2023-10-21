FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

