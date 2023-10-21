GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Critical Comparison

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 5.11% 24.40% 2.89% GAMCO Investors 25.28% 42.93% 27.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $258.45 million 1.08 $3.27 million $0.56 26.42 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.83 $65.56 million $2.39 7.85

Volatility and Risk

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenhill & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 0 0 1.67 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential downside of 20.02%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on valuation, debt capacity, liability management, restructuring and financing alternatives, capital structures, and M&A in both in-court and out-of-court processes. Further, it advises on private placements of debt and structured equity, refinancing of existing debt facilities, negotiating the modification, and amendment of covenants, as well as acts as an independent advisor. Additionally, the company offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for private capital raising, financing, restructuring, liquidity options, valuation, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.