Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $33.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Getty Realty traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 383152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.