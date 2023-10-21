Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.