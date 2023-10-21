Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) & Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spanish Broadcasting System and Gray Television, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40

Gray Television has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System -7.31% -34.35% -1.18% Gray Television 7.43% 13.07% 2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gray Television shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and Gray Television’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $168.03 million 0.04 -$4.82 million ($1.28) -0.73 Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.17 $455.00 million $2.33 2.75

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gray Television beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

