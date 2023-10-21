Green Impact Partners Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Green Impact Partners in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.80 million. Green Impact Partners had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Shares of CVE GIP opened at C$4.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.15. Green Impact Partners has a 12-month low of C$3.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.00.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

