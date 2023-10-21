Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of TSE GRN opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of C$14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.13 million.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

