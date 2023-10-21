Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,152 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GO opened at $27.58 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

