Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Haleon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after buying an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,007,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,724,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,581,000 after buying an additional 6,210,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

