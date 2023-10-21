HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEGN. Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

