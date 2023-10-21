Head to Head Analysis: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) vs. Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tingo Group and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 8 1 0 2.11

Valuation & Earnings

Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Tingo Group.

This table compares Tingo Group and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.08 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands $878.37 million 2.59 -$53.45 million ($0.14) -160.42

Tingo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01% Sovos Brands -1.49% 14.14% 5.95%

Risk & Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sovos Brands has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

