Head-To-Head Comparison: APi Group (APG) vs. Its Rivals

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare APi Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for APi Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 APi Group Competitors 50 289 542 19 2.59

APi Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 30.57%. Given APi Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 1.66% 17.35% 4.75% APi Group Competitors -17.93% -26.05% -9.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares APi Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.4% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APi Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $6.56 billion $73.00 million 93.70 APi Group Competitors $7.36 billion $98.13 million 70.49

APi Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than APi Group. APi Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

APi Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APi Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment also offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, and retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, fulfillment centers, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, transmission, utilities, high tech, entertainment, retail, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

