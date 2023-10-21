Head to Head Comparison: Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) versus Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) and Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson Companies and Sinopharm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies 3.28% 22.24% 8.40% Sinopharm Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sinopharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Patterson Companies and Sinopharm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Patterson Companies presently has a consensus price target of $36.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than Sinopharm Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson Companies and Sinopharm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies $6.52 billion 0.44 $207.56 million $2.19 13.79 Sinopharm Group N/A N/A N/A $4.99 2.50

Patterson Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Sinopharm Group. Sinopharm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patterson Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats Sinopharm Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems. It also provides a range of related services comprising software and design services, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing. The Animal Health segment distributes biologicals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritional's, consumable supplies, equipment, and software, as well as value-added services. This segment also provides private label portfolio of products to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. The Corporate segment offers customer financing services; and sells other miscellaneous products. It serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Sinopharm Group

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail pharmacy stores, and clinics. This segment also offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers. The Medical Devices segment distributes medical devices. The Retail Pharmacy segment operates and franchises a network of retail drug stores. The Other Business segment engages in the production and sale of pharmaceutical products, chemical reagents, and laboratory supplies. The company also rents and manages properties; distributes medical instruments, Chinese herbal medicines, antibiotics, and biological products; and offers information technology development and medicine consultation, investment, goods and technology import and export, business consultation, health consultation, medical consulting, market information consulting and investigation, and convention and exhibition services. In addition, it manages medical project investment, consulting, and technology training activities. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd.

