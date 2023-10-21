Head-To-Head Review: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Doximity 27.20% 13.11% 11.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 2 5 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FOXO Technologies and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Doximity has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 10.00 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Doximity $436.88 million 9.84 $112.82 million $0.55 40.15

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Doximity beats FOXO Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

