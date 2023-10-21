Head to Head Review: Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Österreichische Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel -3.44% -6.13% -1.04% Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Janel and Österreichische Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Österreichische Post shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janel and Österreichische Post’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $316.86 million 0.10 -$2.54 million ($7.40) -3.45 Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $0.87 20.48

Österreichische Post has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Österreichische Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Österreichische Post beats Janel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

