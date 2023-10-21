Head-To-Head Review: Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) vs. The Competition

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) is one of 10 public companies in the “Oil royalty traders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Permian Basin Royalty Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil royalty traders” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 97.93% 20,615.65% 1,001.43% Permian Basin Royalty Trust Competitors 88.20% 3,726.05% 442.18%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust Competitors 2 116 31 2 2.22

As a group, “Oil royalty traders” companies have a potential downside of 15.24%. Given Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Basin Royalty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust $54.47 million $53.54 million 18.19 Permian Basin Royalty Trust Competitors $122.50 million $91.98 million 14.55

Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Oil royalty traders” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of shares of all “Oil royalty traders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. It also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

