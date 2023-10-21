Head-To-Head Review: Trican Well Service (TOLWF) and The Competition

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Trican Well Service to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trican Well Service and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trican Well Service N/A N/A -16.09 Trican Well Service Competitors $1.30 billion $25.62 million 82.82

Trican Well Service’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trican Well Service. Trican Well Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trican Well Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trican Well Service Competitors 240 1426 1935 137 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trican Well Service and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trican Well Service presently has a consensus price target of $2.56, indicating a potential downside of 22.82%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Trican Well Service’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trican Well Service has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Trican Well Service and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A Trican Well Service Competitors -6.16% -14.22% 2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Trican Well Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trican Well Service pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Trican Well Service pays out -145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 87.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trican Well Service is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Trican Well Service rivals beat Trican Well Service on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services. It also provides hydraulic fracturing solutions, such as friction reducers, crosslinked gels, energized foam systems, visco-elastic systems, and high-rate nitrogen for coal bed methane fracturing and gelled hydrocarbons, as well as dissolvable ball sealers and diverting agents; and coiled tubing solutions comprising milling services, including fracturing plugs and ports, stage tool/debris subs, cement milling, and confirmation runs; coiled tubing fracturing; e-coil; in-house engineering; and acidizing and production enhancement services. In addition, the company offers fracture acidizing and production enhancement services that include restore well performance blockages from inorganic scales, emulsions, drilling mud, formation fines, clays, and organic deposits; nitrogen services; and engineering support, reservoir expertise, and laboratory services, as well as engages in the chemical sales. Trican Well Service Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

