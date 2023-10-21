Head-To-Head Survey: Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) versus Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Altarea SCA alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altarea SCA and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 6.97 $653.61 million $1.92 48.36

Profitability

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Altarea SCA.

This table compares Altarea SCA and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust 13.78% 4.14% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altarea SCA and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden Property Trust 1 6 8 0 2.47

Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $124.94, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

(Get Free Report)

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,514 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

Receive News & Ratings for Altarea SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altarea SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.