Head-To-Head Survey: IHI (IHICF) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares IHI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI N/A N/A N/A IHI Competitors -15.93% -3.96% -0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IHI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 1 0 0 2.00 IHI Competitors 1054 3866 4918 52 2.40

Dividends

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given IHI’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IHI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

IHI pays an annual dividend of $7.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.1%. IHI pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IHI is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of IHI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IHI and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IHI N/A N/A 1.01 IHI Competitors $4.78 billion $443.64 million -253.99

IHI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IHI. IHI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IHI peers beat IHI on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants. The company also constructs natural gas liquefaction, oil refining, petrochemicals, LPG, and other process plants; develops and constructs nuclear fuel cycle systems; provides components for boiling and pressurized water reactors; and constructs bridges and steel structures. It offers water gates for rivers and dams; environmental monitoring products; concrete construction materials; 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring and disaster prevention equipment, oil leak monitors, and vibration control and seismic isolation floor systems; shield tunneling machines and automatic segment assembling systems; transportation systems; LPG/LEG storage tanks; floating LNG/LPG production, storage, and offloading units; and semi-submersible rigs, mega-float, and others. The company also leases and sells real estate properties; develops houses; and provides compressors, cryogenic products, logistics systems, steelmaking equipment, machinery for ships, turbochargers for vehicles, separators, lubricating systems, pulp and paper machinery, materials handling systems, agricultural machinery, parking systems, boilers, and life associated equipment. It offers factory, heat treatment and surface engineering solutions; aero engines; air traffic control systems; and rocket systems and space exploration solutions. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

