Head to Head Survey: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) vs. Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orthofix Medical and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 3 0 0 2.00 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $460.71 million 0.88 -$19.75 million ($3.66) -3.00 Monogram Orthopaedics $630,000.00 138.36 -$13.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Monogram Orthopaedics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -19.74% -1.90% -1.38% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats Orthofix Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine, which design, develop, and market the orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. It sells its products through distributors, sales representatives, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.