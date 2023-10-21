Head-To-Head Survey: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.10 billion 0.91 $58.70 million $0.56 24.27 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.71 $23.97 million $1.16 7.37

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.4% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revolve Group and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 3.82% 10.67% 6.82% GigaCloud Technology 8.88% 22.27% 10.87%

Volatility & Risk

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 1 7 6 0 2.36 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.62, suggesting a potential upside of 59.05%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.13%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Revolve Group.

About Revolve Group



Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About GigaCloud Technology



GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

