Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $17.09. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 4,266 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

