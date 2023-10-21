Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.07. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 332,792 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 173,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

