HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.54.

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

DINO opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.