Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 1,568 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $116.33 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $415.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.