Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

