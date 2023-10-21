Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,354 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $134,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

