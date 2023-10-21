HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $539.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $429.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.20. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $249.99 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

