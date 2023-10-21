Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

