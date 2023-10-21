IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,337 shares of company stock worth $609,580. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,009,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

