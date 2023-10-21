Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBTX opened at $36.28 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

