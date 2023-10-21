InPlay Oil Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report issued on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$239.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.10 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.