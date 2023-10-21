Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,465 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

