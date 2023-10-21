Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,839,510. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

