Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

