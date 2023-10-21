Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after buying an additional 1,203,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,076,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,667,000 after buying an additional 299,703 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

MKSI stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,722 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

