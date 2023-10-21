Inspire Investing LLC Has $314,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

