Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after buying an additional 498,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

